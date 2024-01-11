New cabinet to take oath today

The new cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be sworn in at 7pm today at Bangabhaban.

"President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members," President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS yesterday evening.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain will conduct the new ministers' oath-taking ceremony at Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.

On the occasion, the Bangabhaban has taken preparation to arrange the ceremony with as many as one thousand guests along with dignitaries.

On January 7, the 12th JS election was held in 299 seats.

Bangladesh Awami League won 222 seats, Jatiya Party won 11 seats and independent candidates 62 seats, partners of the Awami League-led 14-party combine -Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) got one seat each.

Bangladesh Kalyan Party won one seat in the polls.