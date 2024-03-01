Who is Wasika Ayesha Khan, the newly appointed state minister for finance

Wasika Ayesha Khan, member of the parliament from reserved women's seat, has joined the cabinet as state minister for finance.

She along with six others took the oath on Friday as new members of the incumbent cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Born on 24 July 1971, Wasika did her bachelors and Masters in Commerce from the University of Chittagong. Her father Ataur Rahman Khan Kaiser was one of the organisers of the Liberation War and a prominent politician of the Bangladesh Awami League.

Wasika was elected member of parliament in 2014 and 2018 as an Awami League candidate for the reserved women's seat.

She became Awami League's finance and planning secretary in December 2019. She is the advisor of Chittagong Arts Complex.

She is the vice chairperson of Climate Parliament Bangladesh, a network advocating to reduce the use of fossil fuels. Also, she is the vice-president of Mahila Awami League.

She became the chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources in June 2021.