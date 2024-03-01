Seven new state ministers set to take oath this evening
Their appointment was confirmed in a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Division today (1 March).
The president has appointed seven new state ministers who are set to take oath this evening.
The newly appointed state ministers are Rajshahi-5 Constituency Member of Parliament Md Abdul Wadud, Naogaon-2 MP Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, Chattogram-14 MP Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, and lawmakers from reserved women seats- MP Begum Shamsunnahar, MP Wasika Ayesha Khan, MP Nahid Izhar Khan and MP Rokeya Sultana.