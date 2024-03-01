Seven new state ministers set to take oath this evening

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 06:00 pm

Their appointment was confirmed in a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Division today (1 March).

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The president has appointed seven new state ministers who are set to take oath this evening. 

Their appointment was confirmed in a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Division today (1 March).

The newly appointed state ministers are Rajshahi-5 Constituency Member of Parliament Md Abdul Wadud, Naogaon-2 MP Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, Chattogram-14 MP Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, and lawmakers from reserved women seats- MP Begum Shamsunnahar, MP Wasika Ayesha Khan, MP Nahid Izhar Khan and MP Rokeya Sultana.

