New faces in cabinet take their oath

Seven new faces on Friday took the oath as the member of the incumbent cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to the new state ministers at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7.30pm.

They also signed the oath of office and oath of secrecy after the swearing-in ceremony.

The newly inducted cabinet members are: Rajshahi-5 Constituency MP Md. Abdul Wadud, Naogaon-2 Constituency MP Md. Shahiduzzaman Sarker, Chittagong-14 Constituency MP Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Lawmaker from reserved women's seat MP and Awami League Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Begum Shamsunnahar, MP, from reserved seat and AL Finance and Planning Affairs Secretary Begum Wasika Ayesha Khan, Begum Nahid Izhar Khan, MP of reserved women's seat and daughter of Martyr Colonel Nazmul Huda, and MP of reserved women's seat and Health Secretary of AL Begum Rokeya Sultana.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina formed her fourth consecutive government on January 11 with 37 ministers while there are 26 ministers and 11 state ministers.

With the new ones, the total number of the council of cabinet stood at 44. Now her council of ministers include 26 ministers and 18 state ministers.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the oath-taking ceremony while Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice, advisers, Chief Election Commissioner, other ministers, Judges of the Supreme Court, MPs, political leaders, chiefs of the three services, members of diplomatic corps, journalists, and high civil and military officials were also present.

President's spouse Dr Rebeka Sultana, PM's youngest sister Sheikh Rehana and other family members were present at the function.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the oath-taking function, while several hundred guests were invited to witness the historic ceremony.