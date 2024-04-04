Newly elected Cumilla and Mymensingh city mayors take oath

Politics

UNB
04 April, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 10:47 am

Related News

Newly elected Cumilla and Mymensingh city mayors take oath

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath at a ceremony held in Shapla Hall of her office

UNB
04 April, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 10:47 am
Tahsin Bahar Suchona of Cumilla and Ekramul Haque Titu of Mymensingh.
Tahsin Bahar Suchona of Cumilla and Ekramul Haque Titu of Mymensingh.

Newly elected mayors of two city corporations Tahsin Bahar Suchona of Cumilla and Ekramul Haque Titu of Mymensingh — as well as chairmen of five Zila Parishads took oath on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath at a ceremony held in Shapla Hall of her office.

The chairmen of five Zila Parishads are ANM Obaidur Rahman of Kurigram, Abdul Majid of Thakurgaon, Shamim Talukder of Sirajganj, Billal Miah of Brahmanbaria and Aleya Akhter of Habiganj.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later, some 44 newly elected councillors of general wards and female councillors of the reserved seats of Mymensingh City Corporation also took oath at the same venue.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oath of the councillors.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Cumilla City Corporation has got the first female mayor as Tahsin Bahar Suchona, daughter of Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar. She won the by-election to the city corporation on 9 March.

Ekramul Haque Titu was elected the mayor in the Mymensingh city corporation election held on the same day.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cumilla City Polls / Mymensingh City Corporation / Oath Taking / City mayors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

2h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

No more shooting in Tabernas desert

No more shooting in Tabernas desert

20m | Videos
Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

14h | Videos
This Eid trade will be thousands crores of taka

This Eid trade will be thousands crores of taka

2h | Videos
The jobless workers are suffering

The jobless workers are suffering

3h | Videos