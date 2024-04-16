Netanyahu more dangerous than Hitler: Obaidul Quader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is more dangerous than dictator Adolf Hitler, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The Nazi regime, led by Hitlet, deliberately killed an estimated 19.3 million civilians and prisoners of war during World War II, conducting the infamous genocide of European Jews.

"The entire world has become a battlefield today. The brash, warlike attitude that Hitler had during WWII seems to be emerging again. Today, Netanyahu, responsible for the genocide in Gaza, has emerged in the same form as Hitler, who killed 6 million Jews in the Holocaust," Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said at a press briefing today (16 April) in Dhaka.

Further criticising the Israeli premier, Quader, said, "Netanyahu does not comply with the resolutions of the United Nations and does not care about the White House. He doesn't listen to the president of the United States. He appears more frightening than Hitler. He has already killed 14,000 children in Gaza."

The AL leader continued that after the recent Iranian drone attack on Israel, many influential countries, including the United States, have asked Israel to exercise restraint.

"But Netanyahu has decided to attack Iran. It appears as if he's the most powerful man in the world. He does as he pleases. Kills whoever he wants. He kills people with hunger, drought, and air strikes. No one holds him accountable. Netanyahu is today's Hitler. In fact, he is even more of a warmonger than Hitler.