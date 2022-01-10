National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal

Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain on Monday said a strong national unity is now very essential in the greater interest of the country and the nation.

"I've always talked about unity as I'm in favour of national unity. I'm speaking again about the unity at this critical juncture of the country and the nation," he said.

Dr Kamal urged the political parties to get united to protect the country's people as they are now deprived of their basic rights. "You take initiatives for forging the unity, and I'm with you."

He made the call while virtually speaking at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.

A faction of Gonoforum, led by Mostafa Mohsin Montu, arranged the discussion, marking Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day.

Dr Kamal said the country should remain in the grip of people since it is clearly written in the constitution that they are the owners of it.

He said 10 January is a memorable day in his life as he returned to independent Bangladesh with Bangabandhu on this day in 1972.

Dr Kamal said the nation is far away from building the 'Golden' (Sonar) Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said a national unity is necessary to protect Bangabandhu's Golden Bengal.

Speaking at the programme, Mostafa Moshin Montu said 10 January is a glorious day in the history of Bangladesh as its liberator returned to the country from Pakistan jail on this day.

He said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the Father of the Nation, not the leader of any particular party.

Montu alleged that Awami League is making Bangabandhu the leader of a party isolating him from the nation.

"I urge the prime minister not to make Bangabandhu the asset of your party and the leader of a family," he said.

Gonoforum General Secretary Subrata Chowdhury, Praesidium Members Prof Abu Sayeed, Jaglul Haider Afrik, Mohsin Rashid and Mohiuddin Abdul Kader, among others, spoke at the programme.