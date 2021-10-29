Dr Kamal for united movement to ‘oust govt’   

Stating that the country is now completely "under the grip of autocracy", Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain urged the political parties to take to the streets together to get rid of it.

"People are deprived of their rights, and they've no confidence in the present government. They (govt) have usurped power. A complete autocracy is now there in the country," he said.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Ganosanghati Andolon's conference at the Jatiya Press Club, the veteran politician said the unity of people is now imperative to protect the country from "autocracy".

"People are mentally ready for a movement. They'll take to the streets only if we the political parties can build the unity of people. Our people will get back their ownership of the country through a struggle on the streets."

Dr Kamal said the current government has no moral rights to run the country since it "usurped" power. "Let's take a vow for a change (in govt) and forge a unity through discussions."

The Gonoforum chief said he is confident about the success of a movement as people are getting united. "Everyone has to take to the streets as soon as we call for a moment. We'll oust them (govt) by forging unity, and restore people's ownership of the country."

Speaking at the programme, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said the government has destroyed the country's election system. "No election is held in every union. We've to wake up everywhere to restore the electoral system. We must get rid of this government."

He said there is no alternative to waging a strong street movement to ensure the fall of the Awami League government. "The movement is the only way for us to bring a change. I believe there'll be a change if the national leaders who're now here can take to the streets together."

Zafrullah also thinks a national government needs to be formed to create a congenial and healthy atmosphere for holding a credible election.

Condemning the recent communal violence in the country, he said it has manifested that not only the boat (AL's election symbol) is sinking, but also the country.

He criticized the state minister for religious affairs for what he said visiting violence-hit Cumilla 13 days after the incident.

Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, urged the government to hunt down the real offenders involved in sectarian violence instead of indulging in the blame game.