Extreme negligence in healthcare service turning sector cruel: NHRC chairman

Expressing deep concern over recent incidents that have stained the healthcare sector, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, today (24 February), questioned if the sector is turning cruel.

In an NHRC press release, he said, "The commission regularly observes various unjust, negligent, and inhumane incidents in the health sector. In a country where progress is being made in various fields, extreme negligence in the healthcare sector is unacceptable."

The commission, in the press release, noted the incidents of patient deaths in Bangladesh have increased alarmingly due to wrong treatment and negligence.

"Mismanagement in the healthcare sector, lack of necessary monitoring, establishment of hospitals/clinics without approval, and carrying out medical procedures without the minimum qualifications of doctors and nurses are rampant," reads the press release signed by Deputy Director Farhana Sayeed.

The commission urged the Ministry of Health to identify such unauthorised and arbitrary medical practices, shut down those hospitals/clinics immediately, and ensure punishment for the offenders within the framework of the law.

It also called for compensating the families of the deceased patients due to incorrect treatment and negligence, including providing adequate indemnification and taking punitive measures against the responsible parties.

"Out of despair, a large number of patients are moving to various countries for treatment, resulting in a substantial outflow of foreign currency even in the current crisis situation in the country," the commission added.

Recently, allegations were raised by the family of a 10-year-old child, Ahanaf, who died while undergoing a circumcision procedure with general anaesthesia at the JS Hospital in Malibagh on 20 February.

Another child named Ayan also died a few days ago after undergoing circumcision at United Hospital in the capital.

On 16 January, a pregnant woman, Meghla, was admitted to the unlicensed Sundarban Hospital and Diagnostic Center in Barguna. Around 6pm, resident medical officer Subuj Kumar Das and 5-6 others took her for a C-section. It was reported in the media that after about two hours in the operation theatre, when her condition deteriorated, the doctors decided to transfer the newborn baby back into Meghla's womb quickly and rushed her to Barishal.

Another reported incident claimed that intern doctors severely tortured the son of a patient undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The commission also asserted that despite patients spending significant sums on treatment and tests at hospitals and diagnostic centres, they do not receive satisfactory medical services.