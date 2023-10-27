Dr Kamal quits active politics, Gonoforum's president post

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Eminent jurist and veteran politician Dr Kamal Hossain has relinquished the president post of Gonoforum, the party he founded nearly 30 years ago, as he will no longer be involved in political activities.

However, Dr Kamal will remain as the emeritus president of the party from now on.

Gonoforum Presidium member SM Altaf Hossain came up with the announcement at the party's special national council at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday.

"I'm formally relinquishing the post of president. I call upon the leaders and workers to work sincerely for Gonoforum and reach it up to more people," Dr Kamal said in a written statement.

Later, Gonoforum leader Nuruzzaman read out a written statement from Dr Kamal.

"Considering my age and physical condition, it is no longer possible for me to actively perform the duties of Gonoforum president. In such a situation, I announce to leave all political activities and the post of president of Gonoforum," he said.

Dr Kamal also said he will try to contribute to the welfare of the nation and the country as much as possible from his personal position.

He also assured of providing necessary support and advice to Gonoforum.

At the special council, Mofizul Islam Khan was made Gonoforum's new president while Mizanur Rahman its general secretary.

Besides, the emeritus president post of Gonoforum was created by amending the party charter.

A close associate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Dr Kamal founded Gonoforum on 29 August 1993, deserting Awami League.

Dr Kamal had been there in the post of party president since its inception.

On 3 December 2021, Gonoforum suffered a split as a group of its leaders formed a new committee with Mostafa Mohsin Montu as its president and Subrata Chowdury general secretary through a council, dropping founder president Kamal Hossain.

