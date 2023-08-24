National rights institutions of Bangladesh, Qatar sign MoU for collaboration

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the national human rights commissions play significant roles in protecting human rights in respective countries and hoped rights bodies of Bangladesh and Qatar would also work jointly in this regard.

Anisul said this at a function for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between National Human Rights Commission Bangladesh (NHRCB) and National Human Rights Committee, Qatar, at Sonargaon Hotel here this morning.

"I hope both the commissions would enrich themselves by sharing experiences for the protection and improving human rights in their respective countries, under this MoU. I hope they will work jointly to protect the rights of the backward communities, especially the expatriate workers," the law minister said.

Presided over by NHRCB chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, the function was also attended by Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division secretary Md Mainul Kabir, National Human Rights Committee, Qatar, secretary general Sultan Al Jamali and Charg, d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Bangladesh Saeed Jaralla Al Samikh, among others.

NHRCB full time member Md Selim Reza and Qatar Human Rights Committee deputy chairperson Dr Mohammad Saif Al Quari signed the MoU for their respective organizations.

Under the MoU, human rights commissions of both the countries would work jointly for strengthening their respective national legal infrastructures, participating in training related to human rights, conducting joint research, increasing awareness and media related works, NHRCB sources said.

The Qatar Human Rights Committee officials at the function pledged full support for the NHRCB to get 'status' internationally.

"Chairperson of Qatar Human Rights Committee is also the chairperson of Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institution, so they (Qatar rights body) would be able to play a significant role for NHRCB in getting the status," Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed said.