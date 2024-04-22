Qatar Emir will not inaugurate road and park in Dhaka north due to time constraints: Foreign minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 02:56 pm

Related News

Qatar Emir will not inaugurate road and park in Dhaka north due to time constraints: Foreign minister

Qatar's Emir will not visit Dhanmondi 32 and the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar either due to the brief nature of the visit

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 02:56 pm
Qatar&#039;s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. File Photo: Reuters
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. File Photo: Reuters

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will not be inaugurating a road and a park under the Dhaka North City Corporation during his visit to Bangladesh due to time constraints.

"There were plans to inaugurate the under-construction park at Balur Math in Mirpur's Kalsi and the road from Mirpur ECB Square to Kalsi Flyover. However, this will not be possible due to the brief nature of the visit and scheduling complexities," said Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today (22 April) during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: A royal profile

"Additionally, Qatar's Emir will not visit Dhanmondi 32 and the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar. Even the pre-scheduled meeting with me will not take place," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 19 February, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the construction of an amusement park and a playing field on 16 bighas of land at Kalsi's Balur Math.

Top News

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani / Bangladesh visit / qatar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

4h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

23h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

57m | Videos
Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

1h | Videos
What can be done to combat the effects of climate change?

What can be done to combat the effects of climate change?

2h | Videos
Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat

Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat

3h | Videos