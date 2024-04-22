Qatar Emir will not inaugurate road and park in Dhaka north due to time constraints: Foreign minister

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will not be inaugurating a road and a park under the Dhaka North City Corporation during his visit to Bangladesh due to time constraints.

"There were plans to inaugurate the under-construction park at Balur Math in Mirpur's Kalsi and the road from Mirpur ECB Square to Kalsi Flyover. However, this will not be possible due to the brief nature of the visit and scheduling complexities," said Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today (22 April) during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

"Additionally, Qatar's Emir will not visit Dhanmondi 32 and the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar. Even the pre-scheduled meeting with me will not take place," he added.

On 19 February, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the construction of an amusement park and a playing field on 16 bighas of land at Kalsi's Balur Math.