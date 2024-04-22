Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: A royal profile

Born the fourth son of former Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on 3 June, 1980, Emir Tamim assumed his father's title in 2003 after his older brother Sheikh Jasim renounced his claim to the throne

Qatar&#039;s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. File Photo: Reuters
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. File Photo: Reuters

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is in Dhaka for a two-day visit to sign eleven cooperation documents with Bangladesh in a push for closer ties.

But who is Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani?  

Born the fourth son of former Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on 3 June, 1980, Emir Tamim assumed his father's title in 2013 after his older brother Sheikh Jasim renounced his claim to the throne.

Known for his luxurious lifestyle and ranked as the eighth richest king in the world, reports estimate that the total property of the Al Thani Family is around $335 billion, with his wealth standing at $2.4 billion.

He was educated in London at the prestigious Harrow School before attending the Royal Military Academy in England. After graduating in 1998, he returned to Qatar and became a second lieutenant in the Qatar Army.

After becoming the heir apparent in 2003, he was appointed deputy commander-in-chief of Qatar's armed forces the same day. He began training for future rulership, working in several top security and economics posts.

He is also the first ruler in a succession of three Qatari rulers from the Al Thani family to ascend to power without a coup.

Sheikh Tamim, who has been married three times and has 13 children, enjoys an opulent lifestyle in the lavish Doha Royal Palace. The palace, valued at around $1 billion, boasts over 100 rooms, grand ballrooms, and parking for nearly 500 cars. Its exquisite interiors are adorned with intricate gold carvings.

His penchant for extravagance extends to owning the world's most expensive yacht, valued at $39.5 million. This 124-metre-long marvel features a helipad and can host up to 35 guests and 90 crew members simultaneously.

Adding to his luxurious portfolio, the Emir also owns the exclusive 'Qatar Amiri Airline,' founded in 1977. This airline has a fleet of at least 14 aircraft, including three Boeing 747s, catering exclusively to the royal family.

The 10 richest royals in the world

The undisputed title of richest is given to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, with an estimated net worth of $43 billion, followed by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei who in turn is worth $28 billion.

King Salman Abdulaziz bin Saud of Saudi Arabia and Emir Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan both have an estimated net worth of $18 billion. Emir Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is in 5th place with $14 billion.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Prince Hans Adam II of Liechtenstein both have an estimated worth of $4 billion, with King Mohammed VI of Morocco 9th on the list with $2 billion.

The final royal on the list is Prince Albert II of Monaco who has a personal net worth of $1 billion.

