AL candidate supporter injured, brother shot in attack allegedly by followers of Munshiganj-3 MP

Malaysian expatriate Mohammad Abid Hossain Shovon, 30, who was shot in the leg, lies in a hospital bed in Mushiganj. Photo: TBS

At least one supporter of Mrinal Kanti Das, who ran as the Awmi League candidate for Munshiganj-3 in the last national elections, was beaten up while his brother was shot in the leg allegedly by followers Hazi Mohammad Faisal Biplob, member of parliament for the seat.

The victims have been identified as Farhad Hossain, organising secretary of District Chhatra League and a teacher at the Rampal Secondary School, and his brother Abid Hossain Shovon, a Malaysian expatriate.

The incident took place at Sipahipara area of Munshiganj's Rampal Union around 1pm today, " Munshiganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aminul Islam told The Business Standard.

"Police forces were sent to the location upon receiving information. Meanwhile, the injured have been kept under doctor's supervision," he said.

Speaking to TBS, Farhad said he was on his way to the Rampura Secondary School when General Secretary of Rampal Union Chhatra League Pranto Sheikh attacked him with a gang of 10-12 people.

"As my brother [Shovon] came forward to rescue me, Pranto Sheikh fired a shot on his left leg," he said, claiming that MP Mohammad Faisal's men attacked them because they worked for Mrinal Kanti Das.

OC Aminul Islam said the police are working to arrest the alleged attackers.

However, MP Faisal has said the violence was not related to the national polls.

"The two groups have a history of feud. The latest incident of clash is not related to the national elections. Also, I cannot tell someone to fight. On the contrary, I have given strict instructions [to my supporters] about not getting into any fights centring the election," MP Biplob told TBS when contacted on the matter.