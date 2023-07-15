Mother, son among 5 killed in Bogura road crashes

Five people including a woman and her son were killed in separate road accidents in Adamdighi and Shajahanpur upazilas of Bogura district on Friday night and early Saturday.

In Adamdighi upazila, three people were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on Bogra-Naogaon regional highway at Murail early Saturday.

Two of the deceased were identified as Mostaque, 45, and Rafiqul Islam, 34, while the identity of the other could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 3:30am when the two trucks collided head-on, leaving three people dead on the spot, said Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Adamdighi Police Station.

In Shahjahanpur upazila, a woman and her five-year-old son were killed and another was injured when a truck hit a motorbike on Dhaka-Bogra highway at Katabaria on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Zakia Akter Tasli, 25, wife of Mostafizur Rahman Mithu and their son Tashfian Rahman of Baranjul village.

The accident occurred around 8pm when the paddy-laden truck rammed the motorbike carrying three people, leaving Zakia and Tashfian dead on the spot and Mithu, husband of Zakia, injured, said Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shahjahanpur Police Station.

Mithu was taken to Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital.

Police seized the truck and arrested its driver.