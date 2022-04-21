Modern launch terminal to be constructed in Chandpur

Bangladesh

21 April, 2022, 06:55 pm
Modern launch terminal to be constructed in Chandpur

The main work of constructing the new terminal is expected to start in October or November

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) will build a modern launch terminal in Chandpur with all facilities.

Already a tender has been floated to build the terminal on 2.40 acres of land involving Tk70 crore with the financial assistance of World Bank, Deputy Director of BIWTA, Chandpur, Kaisarul Islam, told UNB.

All modern facilities including river port office, washrooms for passengers, pure drinking water, sitting arrangements, prayer place, and waiting rooms for women and breast feeding corner will be available at the new terminal, he said. 

The main work of constructing the new terminal is expected to start in October or November, he added.

On 4 November 2018, former Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan laid the foundation stone of the terminal building and launch ghat.

But the project was not implemented in time due to Covid pandemic.

In 2000, the government set up Chandpur Launch Terminal on Madrasha Road in the district town which lack necessary facilities including sitting arrangements, accommodation and washroom problem.

