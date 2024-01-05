Launch collides head-on with cargo ship in Chandpur amid dense fog, 1 missing

The collision left the Barisal-bound MV Sundarbans-16 launch stranded in the middle of the river.

A woman went missing and a man was injured, after a passenger launch collided with a cargo ship in the Meghna River in Chandpur, due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog on Thursday night.

The incident happened at the Amirabad area of Matlab Uttar upazila of Chandpur around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

Chandpur BIWTA Deputy Director Shahadat Hossain confirmed the matter to UNB.

Mohanpur River Police in-charge Mohammad Moniruzzaman said the cargo ship fled the scene after the incident.

He said Chandpur Sadar and Mohanpur River Police are actively working on-site to rescue and safeguard the passengers affected by the incident. He also mentioned that their efforts have been hindered by the dense fog.

Chandpur River Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Kamruzzaman said from the spot on Friday morning said a female passenger went missing in the accident, without providing any details regarding her identity.

The injured person was taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital, he said.

Bashir Ali Khan, deputy director of Chandpur River Security and Traffic Management Department, informed UNB that they are monitoring the passengers' safe arrival at their destinations following the incident.

Sirajul Islam, supervisor of the MV Sundarbans-16 launch, said they have safely anchored the launch in the Amirabad area of the Meghna River.

At around 4 am, MV Sundarbans-15 transported 250 passengers from the affected launch to Barishal.

Dulal, the launch supervisor, reported their arrival at Barishal Launch Ghat around 8 am.