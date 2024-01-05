Launch collides head-on with cargo ship in Chandpur amid dense fog, 1 missing

Bangladesh

UNB
05 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 02:19 pm

Related News

Launch collides head-on with cargo ship in Chandpur amid dense fog, 1 missing

UNB
05 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 02:19 pm
The collision left the Barisal-bound MV Sundarbans-16 launch stranded in the middle of the river.
The collision left the Barisal-bound MV Sundarbans-16 launch stranded in the middle of the river.

A woman went missing and a man was injured, after a passenger launch collided with a cargo ship in the Meghna River in Chandpur, due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog on Thursday night.

The collision left the Barisal-bound MV Sundarbans-16 launch stranded in the middle of the river.

The incident happened at the Amirabad area of Matlab Uttar upazila of Chandpur around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chandpur BIWTA Deputy Director Shahadat Hossain confirmed the matter to UNB.

Mohanpur River Police in-charge Mohammad Moniruzzaman said the cargo ship fled the scene after the incident.

He said Chandpur Sadar and Mohanpur River Police are actively working on-site to rescue and safeguard the passengers affected by the incident. He also mentioned that their efforts have been hindered by the dense fog.

Chandpur River Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Kamruzzaman said from the spot on Friday morning said a female passenger went missing in the accident, without providing any details regarding her identity.

The injured person was taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital, he said.

Bashir Ali Khan, deputy director of Chandpur River Security and Traffic Management Department, informed UNB that they are monitoring the passengers' safe arrival at their destinations following the incident.

Sirajul Islam, supervisor of the MV Sundarbans-16 launch, said they have safely anchored the launch in the Amirabad area of the Meghna River.

At around 4 am, MV Sundarbans-15 transported 250 passengers from the affected launch to Barishal.

Dulal, the launch supervisor, reported their arrival at Barishal Launch Ghat around 8 am.

Chandpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

1h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

6h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

16h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

17h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

20h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

22h | Videos