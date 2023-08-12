Minor boy dies from snakebite in Magura

A minor boy died from snakebite in Sadar upazila of Magura district on Friday (12 August).

The deceased was identified as Hussain Ali, 5, son of Dulal Hossain of Kashinathpur village in the upazila.

Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Shahidullah Dewan said the child was sleeping at his home when a venomous snake bit him, leaving him injured.

He was rushed to Magura Sadar Hospital where physicians pronounced him dead, he added.