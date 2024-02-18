Bangladeshis among 9 dead as boat en route to Europe catches fire in Mediterranean Sea

At least nine died when a boat carrying 52 migrants of different nationalities to Europe sank in the Mediterranean Sea following a fire accident on 15 February.

Quoting unidentified sources, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Libya said most of the passengers who were killed in the accident were Bangladeshi nationals.

Tunisian Navy rescued 26 Bangladeshi from the boat, including one in critical condition.

On its Facebook page, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Libya said the boat carrying 52 migrants from various countries caught fire while en route to Europe from the Libyan coast. The incident occurred as the vessel approached the Tunisian coast.

The embassy also said it is actively collaborating with Tunisian authorities, the Red Crescent Society, and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to ensure that rescued Bangladeshi nationals receive necessary assistance and medical care.

Additionally, efforts are underway to swiftly dispatch an embassy team to Tunisia to oversee the well-being of the rescued individuals and gather comprehensive information about the deceased Bangladeshi nationals.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, over 3,000 migrants have died or gone missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean from various countries to Europe in 2023.

In recent times, European countries have taken a stricter stance on illegal immigration, and both Libyan and Tunisian navies have intensified their surveillance efforts.

In light of these events, the embassy urged everyone to avoid risking their lives by succumbing to the temptations and deceptions of traffickers and smugglers.

It also appealed to Bangladeshi expatriates residing or working in Libya to remain vigilant. Additionally, relatives, friends, and acquaintances residing in Bangladesh are advised to caution their loved ones against embarking on such dangerous journeys.

On 31 January, 139 irregular Bangladeshi migrants who were detained in different areas of Benghazi of Libya, returned home.

To date, a total of 1,245 Bangladeshi nationals have been repatriated from Libya since July 2023.