144 Bangladeshi nationals repatriated from Libya

Some of the repatriated Bangladeshi nationals from Libya. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A fresh batch of 144 irregular Bangladeshi nationals, who were held at a detention centre in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, were repatriated to Bangladesh today (23 February) morning.

A chartered flight of Buraq Air carrying the Bangladeshi nationals landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning, said a press release of the foreign ministry.

With the utmost efforts of the Bangladesh High Commission in Tripoli in association with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated to their homeland, the release said.

On behalf of IOM, each individual received Tk6,000 as pocket money and essential food items.

Since July 2023, 1,390 Bangladeshi nationals have been repatriated from Libya. They were detained in various detention centres in Tripoli and Benghazi.