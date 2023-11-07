Metro service begins 7:10am for MRT Pass, Rapid Pass holders from Uttara tomorrow

File photo of metro rail during its trial run. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has decided to run two metro trains from Uttara North at 7:10am and 7:20am for the convenience of students and professionals.

Only MRT Pass and Rapid Pass holders can travel in these two trains.

In a press release sent by the DMTCL on Tuesday (7 November), it said these two trains, launched for the convenience of students and professionals, will run earlier every day, except Friday.

These two trains will stop at all stations currently in operation.

Tarafdar Mahmudur Rahman, deputy project director (Public Relations), MRT line-6 project, told The Business Standard that the two trains will be operated from Wednesday morning.

An MRT Pass or Rapid Pass has been made mandatory on these two trains to facilitate regular commuters.

Metro trains from Uttara to Motijheel are being operated from 7:30am onwards after the Agargaon to Motijheel section was opened on 5 November.