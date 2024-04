Dhaka records second highest temperature in 44 years; Jashore hottest at 42.6 degrees Celsius

Dhaka today (20 April) recorded the second highest temperature since 1960.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded a temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka this noon.

Meanwhile, today's highest temperature was recorded in Jashore at 42.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature was 42.3 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and 41 degrees Celsius in Baghair.

The highest temperature in Dhaka since 1960 was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius last year on 16 April.

On 24 April 2014, the temperature in Dhaka had hit 40.2 degrees Celsius.

In 1960, the highest temperature of Dhaka was recorded at 42.3 degrees Celsius.