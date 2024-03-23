Met office forecasts rain in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and the region of Cumilla, in the next 24 hours from 9am on Saturday (23 March).

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," a BMD bulletin said.

Day and night temperatures may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country, it added.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 33.7 degrees Celsius at Teknaf while today's lowest temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius was jointly recorded at Nikli and Badalgachhi.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 18mm in Feni.

The sun sets at 6:11pm today and rises at 5:58am tomorrow in the capital.