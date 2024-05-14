Mild heat wave sweeps over parts of country

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the central, northern, northeastern and southeastern parts of Bangladesh and it may continue, a met release said today.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore, Nilphamari, Rangamati and Feni and it may continue", said the weather forecast valid for next 24 hours from 9am today.

Weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary, partly cloudy sky over the country.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

Bangladesh's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 37.0 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi and the minimum temperature today was 23.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was 20 millimetres (mm) at Patuakhali.

The sun sets at 6.33 pm today and rises at 5.16am tomorrow in the capital.