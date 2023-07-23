Mayor Atiq inaugurates road named after folk singer Fakir Alamgir in Khilgaon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 04:46 pm

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated a road named after renowned folk singer Fakir Alamgir in the capital's Khilgaon on Sunday (23 July).

The road number six of Block B in Khilgaon has been named after the singer who died on this day in 2021.

Mentioning that Fakir Alamgir's song inspired the freedom fighters during the country's liberation war in 1971, Atiqul said, "Bangladesh is the only country in the world whose artists have played a role through singing in achieving independence. Songs were a part of our liberation war which is a rare phenomenon in the world.

"In all the historical movements of Bangladesh, artists like Fakir Alamgir have tried to inspire people with music."

He further said, "To build a non-sectarian and humane society, artists and cultural persons should be given due respect. The development of culture is very important to remove militancy, radicalism and hatred from society. We will name more roads after other artists."

Regarding the ongoing efforts to control the dengue situation, the mayor said, "We are taking steps from the city corporation to control dengue. But people from all walks of life should get involved."

Requesting residents of the city to work in dengue control, he said, "If you notice that water is accumulating somewhere, let us know. Also, inform us where mosquito repellent has not been sprayed by the city corporation."

Fakir Alamgir's younger brother Fakir Siraj, Fakir Alamgir's wife Suraiya Alamgir, Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artist Rafiqul Alam, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Ghulam Quddus, Pallima Sangsad founding President Md Hafizur Rahman Maina, 23rd Ward Councilor Md Shakhawat Hossain and Reserved Ward Councilor Mitu Akhtar were present on the occasion among others.

Fakir Alamgir / DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam / Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam / khilgaon

