Mirpur's Paris canal will be revived : Mayor Atiqul

Bangladesh

UNB
03 February, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 11:49 am

Related News

Mirpur's Paris canal will be revived : Mayor Atiqul

Around 1,200 volunteers from BD Clean have joined hands to support the cleaning process of the Mirpur Paris Road canal as per the earlier declaration made by Mayor Atiqul Islam

UNB
03 February, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 11:49 am
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam and BD Clean volunteers are cleaning the Mirpur Paris Canal on 2 February. Photo: UNB
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam and BD Clean volunteers are cleaning the Mirpur Paris Canal on 2 February. Photo: UNB

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam said on Friday that measures are being taken to revive Mirpur's Paris Canal, which has turned into a dumping ground for garbage.

"We have commenced the cleaning of the Paris Canal as previously announced. Initially, our focus is on ensuring the water flow in the Paris Canal, which has unfortunately become a repository for waste," he said while participating in the cleanliness campaign.

The DNCC has initiated the cleaning process of the Mirpur Paris Road canal as per the earlier declaration made by Mayor Atiqul Islam. Around 1,200 volunteers from BD Clean have joined hands to support this effort.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The cleanup initiative commenced at the Canal on Friday morning.

The mayor mentioned that the measurement of the land on the canal has already started.

"The buildings within the canal will be demolished. There are some establishments in the canal. The residents have been given one month to vacate.  If I wanted, I could have bulldozed everything today, but I did not and gave them time. If not done in time, eviction campaign will be carried out," he said.

During his visit to the Mirpur Paris Canal on Wednesday, the DNCC mayor declared the commencement of cleanliness operations and the removal of illegal structures. 

"Mirpur's Paris Canal will be restored to its original condition by eliminating dirt and encroachments," he said.

The mayor said that the fact that what was once a navigable canal has now become a dumping ground.

"Volunteers spontaneously came forward to clean the canal on their day off. These young people could have spent their time playing or resting at home today. However, they chose to participate in cleaning the canal instead of indulging in leisure activities. I encourage local residents to learn from this and refrain from dumping garbage into the canal," he said.

 

"After reclaiming 40 feet of space in the canal, we will construct a walkway there. Subsequently, if space permits on both sides, we aim to establish a beautiful park," he added.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

14h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

21h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

13h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
The symptoms that will tell you that your phone has spyware

The symptoms that will tell you that your phone has spyware

58m | Videos