Minister Tajul, Mayor Atiq come under mosquito attack during anti-mosquito drive

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 05:04 pm

Screengrab from a video
Screengrab from a video

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operative (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, and other guests came under mosquito attack during a canal cleaning programme in the capital's Uttara today (20 March).

Several journalists and Dhaka North officials confirmed to The Business Standard that the guests were frustrated by the mosquitoes.

A live video posted on the Facebook page of LGRD minister showed the minister, the mayor, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Chairman Anisur Rahman Mia and others waving their hands to drive away mosquitoes. Some were seen scratching the mosquito bites.

