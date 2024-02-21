History of language movement will awaken patriotism among new generation: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam speaking at an event in the first hours of 21 February highlighted the importance of educating the new generation about the history of the language movement as it would awaken patriotism among them.

"We must educate the new generation about the history of the language movement. The history will awaken patriotism among the new generation," said Mayor Atiq.

To observe International Mother Language Day, an event titled "Remembering Amar Ekushey" was organised at Uttara's North Bangladesh Club Ltd, which featured a range of activities including children's painting competitions, street graffiti, poetry recitations, musical performances, and award ceremonies.

Mayor Md Atiqul Islam graced the occasion as the chief guest, participated alongside children in street painting and sang Ekushey songs with them.

"Pakistani forces wanted to make Urdu the national language. Our nation's father [Bangabandhu], along with other language soldiers, fiercely protested, shed blood on the street, and established Bengali as the state language. This achievement was not easy. Among all the countries in the world, only Bangladesh struggled for its mother tongue," he added.

He further added, "Children can understand the language movement by painting colours on the street and enjoying the language movement with joy. Children should be taught to speak pure Bengali. Even if they study in English medium, they must learn pure Bengali."

"There must be respect and love for the mother language," he said.

Concluding his address, Mayor Atiqul Islam pledged to maintain the city's cleanliness and urged for an end to illegal encroachments.

Special guests at the event included Mohammad Khasru Choudhury, a member of parliament for the Dhaka-18 constituency, alongside Councilors Mohammad Afzal Uddin Khan from Ward 1 and Mohammad Nasir Uddin Pramukh from Ward 53.

The event concluded with Mayor Atiqul Islam presenting awards to children who participated in the painting competition, marking a celebration of cultural diversity and the enduring legacy of the language movement.