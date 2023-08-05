Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 as deep convection is taking place over North Bay due to a strong monsoon.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a Met Office bulletin on Saturday (5 August).

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.