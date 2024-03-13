Man survives after truck topples onto car in Dhaka

A man narrowly escaped death when a truck overturned and fell onto his moving car in Dhaka's Bijoy Sarani early today (13 March).

"The incident occurred around 1:00am as Sohel Rana, 40, was returning to his Mohammadpur residence from Gulshan," Tejgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mohsin said.

"The truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn onto the private car. Although the police seized the truck, the driver managed to flee," the OC added.

Md Shahidullah, a firefighter of Tejgaon Fire Station, said, "Almost all parts of the private car, except the driving seat, were badly damaged, trapping Sohel inside.

"After spotting the man alive inside, firefighters carefully rescued him by cutting off a portion of the car. The rescue operation lasted approximately an hour," he added.

Sohel's brother Akter Zamin said, "My brother is now at home following treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and experiencing pain throughout his body."