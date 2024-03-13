Man survives after truck topples onto car in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 01:49 pm

Related News

Man survives after truck topples onto car in Dhaka

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 01:49 pm
Photo: Representational
Photo: Representational

A man narrowly escaped death when a truck overturned and fell onto his moving car in Dhaka's Bijoy Sarani early today (13 March).

"The incident occurred around 1:00am as Sohel Rana, 40, was returning to his Mohammadpur residence from Gulshan," Tejgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mohsin said.

"The truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn onto the private car. Although the police seized the truck, the driver managed to flee," the OC added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Shahidullah, a firefighter of Tejgaon Fire Station, said, "Almost all parts of the private car, except the driving seat, were badly damaged, trapping Sohel inside.

"After spotting the man alive inside, firefighters carefully rescued him by cutting off a portion of the car. The rescue operation lasted approximately an hour," he added.

Sohel's brother Akter Zamin said, "My brother is now at home following treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and experiencing pain throughout his body."

Top News

Accident / Bijoy Sarani / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

5h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

21h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

16m | Videos
Iftar Recipe Chicken Malai Tikka

Iftar Recipe Chicken Malai Tikka

6m | Videos
Apple warns users of older operating systems on iPhones

Apple warns users of older operating systems on iPhones

2h | Videos
What is not made in Syedpur?

What is not made in Syedpur?

3h | Videos