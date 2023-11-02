Man posing as Biden's adviser placed on 5-day remand

Bangladesh

BSS
02 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 07:15 pm

A photo of Mian Arefy taken from his Facebook account.
A Dhaka court today granted a five-day remand for Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, who claimed to be an adviser to US President Joe Biden, in a case filed with the city's Ramna police station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury granted the remand for Arefy who was arrested and sent to jail on 30 October. 
 
Investigative officer of the case DB police inspector Md Jamal Uddin Ahmed sought a five-day remand for proper investigation into the case and the court granted the appeal.
 
Arefy's presence at the court was established through a video conference conducted from Kashimpur Jail.
 
Mohiuddin Shikder, a resident of Gopalganj, filed the case against Arefy on 29 October with Paltan Model police station.

Arefy was seen talking to newsmen sitting beside BNP leader Ishraque Hossain at BNP's Nayapaltan central office on 28 October at a press briefing.  
 

