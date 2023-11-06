Man dead, another injured as out-of-control bus crashes into them in Moghbazar

Bangladesh

UNB
06 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 09:18 pm

Man dead, another injured as out-of-control bus crashes into them in Moghbazar

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

UNB
06 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 09:18 pm
Representational image of accident.
Representational image of accident.

A 35-year-old man was killed and another injured as a speeding bus hit them after losing control in the Moghbazar Wireless Gate area of Dhaka on Monday (6 November) evening.

The identities of the casualties could not be known immediately.

Md Saidul Huq, sub inspector of Ramna police station, said the accident happened around 5:15pm when the bus of Manjil Paribahan knocked them down after the driver lost control over the steering in the Wireless Gate area, leaving the unknown man dead on the spot and another critically injured.

The bus was heading towards Mouchak after getting off the Moghbazar Flyover, he said, adding that the bus was seized but its driver managed to flee.

bus accident / Mogbazar / Bangladesh

