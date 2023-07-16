Lawyer killed as bus hits motorbike on Hanif flyover in Dhaka

A 55-year-old female lawyer was killed and another injured when a bus hit a motorbike on Hanif flyover in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Parveen Sultana, daughter of Abul Hossain of Sutrapur area.

A bus of 'Lovely Paribahan' rammed the motorbike carrying Parveen and her nephew Shakhawat Hossain Himel, 40, leaving both injured around 11:45am, said Md Quamruzzaman, sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared Parveen dead.

The lawyer met the tragic accident while returning to Dhaka after appearing before a Narayanganj court in a land dispute case.

