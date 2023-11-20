Rules of Land Crimes Prevention and Redress Act to be enacted soon: Saifuzzaman

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Monday said the work of formulating the Rules of the Land Crimes Prevention and Redress Act, 2023 is at the last stage.

The land minister expressed hope that the Rules of the Land Crimes Prevention and Redressal Act would be issued within one or two week.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on smart land service organized by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporter Forum (BSRF) at the Media Center of Bangladesh Secretariat.

Land Ministry Digitization, Knowledge Management and Performance (DKMP) wing Joint Secretary Dr.Md. Jahid Hossain Panir, BPAA was present at the workshop as discussant, while it was presided over by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) President Fasih Uddin Mahtab and moderated by General Secretary Masudul Hoque.

In his speech, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said that due to the strong leadership and sincere interest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it has been possible to enact several important acts including the much-awaited by people Land Crimes Prevention and Redress Act.

He said the Land Ministry has entered the smart era by introducing several smart land services. Through this, the Land Ministry has emerged as one of the pioneers in building Smart Bangladesh.

The land minister said that to prevent corruption in land acquisition and to reduce the suffering of the bona fide owners of the acquired land, payment of compensation for land acquisition through IBAS is being taken.

He said that it is possible to settle more than 4 lakh mutation cases every month with the cashless smart e-Mutation system. He also said that under the cashless smart land development tax system, Tk 5 crore is being deposited in the government treasury daily through automated challan.

Earlier, the workshop's discussant, Dr. Zahid Hossain informed the participants of the workshop in detail about the government's plans for smart land services.