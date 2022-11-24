Ansar-al-Islam member put on 7-day remand for involvement in snatching militants

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed a man on a seven-day remand for his alleged involvement in the snatching of two convicted militants from police custody.The remanded accused is Mehdi Hasan Omi alias Rafi, 24, a member of the military wing of Ansar al-Islam.

He is an accused in the case which was filed with Kotwali police station in connection with the incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin passed the order when Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Inspector Muhammad Abul Kalam Azad, investigating officer of the case, produced him before the court seeking a 10-day remand.

On Wednesday, CTTC arrested Rafi, for his involvement in the snatching of two convicted militants.

Three cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act were filed with Dhaka's Mohammadpur, Sutrapur and Badda Police Stations against Rafi for his involvement in anti-state and anti-government activities in 2016.

Besides, two more cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act were filed with Sylhet Kotwali Police Station against him in 2010 and 2012.

On 20 November, Rafi, as per the group's plan, led from the front in the snatching of the militants, who were sentenced to death in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case, from the CMM court premises in Dhaka after spraying pepper on the faces of the policemen, said Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman, Chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP) today (Thursday).

The escapees are Ansar al-Islam members Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab and Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Sifat alias Imran.

Police filed a case against 20 people in this connection. A five-member probe body was also formed by the Bangladesh Police on the same day and it was asked to submit its report within three working days.