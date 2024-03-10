SCBA polls violence: Secretary candidate Ruhul Quddus placed on remand

Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal was arrested from his Topkhana Road chamber on Saturday (9 March). Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (10 March) placed pro-BNP Blue Panel secretary candidate Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal on four-day remand in a case filed over violence during the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order as police produced him before the court with a seven-day remand plea in the case lodged with Shahbagh Police Station.

Police arrested Kazal, also the former secretary of SCBA, from his Topkhana Road chamber yesterday (9 March).

Earlier on Saturday, another court had placed five other accused lawyers on three-day remand in the case. The five remanded accused are- Adv Qazi basher Ahmed, Adv Tushar, Adv Torikul, Adv Enamul Haque Sumon and Barrister Osman Chowdhury.

Assistant Attorney General Saifur Rahman Chowdhury Saif filed the case against 20 people for attempt to murder.

He alleged that the accused including independent candidate Adv Nahid Sultana Juthi threatened the election commissioner to declare the result without even counting the votes, snatched one iPhone and Tk15,000 in cash and tried to kill him with stick, chair and rod.

