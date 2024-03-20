Law ministry for extending Khaleda's jail term suspension, but against treatment abroad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 02:09 pm

Related News

Law ministry for extending Khaleda's jail term suspension, but against treatment abroad

The conditional suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentence came into effect on 25 September, which is going to end this month

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 02:09 pm
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The law ministry today (20 March) indicated that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's request for medical treatment abroad might not receive approval, however, another extension of her prison sentence suspension by another six months may be in consideration.

"Khaleda's jail term suspension has been prolonged for six months with two conditions: she is not allowed to travel abroad, and she must undergo treatment in Dhaka," said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

Drawing attention to the petitions of Khaleda's family about permanent release and treatment abroad, the minister said, "I have told you (media) earlier that the petition which was sent under section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC) has been disposed of and there is no scope to take steps in this regard except extending jail term suspension."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ministry has forwarded the file to the Home Ministry, which will undertake the requisite actions in this matter.

The conditional suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentence came into effect on 25 September, which is going to end this month.

On 6 March, The family of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia applied to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking her treatment abroad and an extension of her release period.

On 12 September last year, the home ministry issued a notification extending the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail term by another six months, for the eighth time.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order by suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020 with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country. 

Since then, her release term has been extended every six months following the family's plea.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty and convicted in another corruption case the same year.

Khaleda, a 78-year-old former prime minister, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, eye problems and post-Covid complications.

Top News

Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

23m | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

2h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Nafisur's journey from thinking like a monk to MonkMoney

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

8m | Videos
Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

1h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

17h | Videos
Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

12h | Videos