Law ministry for extending Khaleda's jail term suspension, but against treatment abroad

The law ministry today (20 March) indicated that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's request for medical treatment abroad might not receive approval, however, another extension of her prison sentence suspension by another six months may be in consideration.

"Khaleda's jail term suspension has been prolonged for six months with two conditions: she is not allowed to travel abroad, and she must undergo treatment in Dhaka," said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

Drawing attention to the petitions of Khaleda's family about permanent release and treatment abroad, the minister said, "I have told you (media) earlier that the petition which was sent under section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC) has been disposed of and there is no scope to take steps in this regard except extending jail term suspension."

The ministry has forwarded the file to the Home Ministry, which will undertake the requisite actions in this matter.

The conditional suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentence came into effect on 25 September, which is going to end this month.

On 6 March, The family of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia applied to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking her treatment abroad and an extension of her release period.

On 12 September last year, the home ministry issued a notification extending the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail term by another six months, for the eighth time.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order by suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020 with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country.

Since then, her release term has been extended every six months following the family's plea.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty and convicted in another corruption case the same year.

Khaleda, a 78-year-old former prime minister, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, eye problems and post-Covid complications.