Law enforcers shoot only in self-defence: Minister tells US ambassador

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:31 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday requested the US ambassador to lift the ban on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

If any members of the law enforcement agencies are involved in any illegal activities, the government brings them under the law, the minister told US Ambassador Peter Haas when the latter met him at the Secretariat.

"I have also pointed out to him that law enforcement agency members only shoot in self-defence," Kamal later told reporters.

"After any such incident, a magistrate is appointed immediately to ascertain whether the incident of shooting falls within the bounds of law or not. If the magistrate thinks it is not proper, the member in question must face trial," Kamal said.

Peter Haas, however, expressed doubts that action is taken against RAB members involved in illegal activities.

The home minister said, "He (Haas) said, 'You do not announce this publicly.' We told him we do what is necessary."

On last 10 December, the International Human Rights Day, the United States imposed sanctions on seven officers of the elite force, including the former director general of RAB and current police chief Benazir Ahmed, on the grounds of serious human rights violations.

This is the first time since the ban that the government has discussed the matter with an US official.

The home minister said, "They [the United States] said the ban was imposed on RAB as they did not work the way they were supposed to."

The minister brought up the trial of RAB members in the seven-murder case in Narayanganj during his discussion with the US ambassador.

The home minister inquired about the uncertainty whether IGP Benazir Ahmed will be able to attend the UN Chief of Police Conference in New York due to the US ban. Benazir is listed as part of the delegation led by the Home Minister for that conference.

In response, Haas told him that they have an agreement with the UN and according to that there is a procedure, upon the completion of which, he can confirm.

Haas asked the minister whether the US can increase cooperation in any other sector to advance relations with Bangladesh.

"They are willing to work to stop human trafficking. If we need anything for security, they can help there," said Kamal.

The home minister said the US had made a written proposal for cooperation in two-three sectors.

"We have already informed the US ambassador that we will sign a memorandum of understanding very soon. They are in the final stages," he said.

The ambassador told the minister that the US is interested in providing all kinds of cooperation in the matters of Bangladesh's security.

Peter Haas expressed his satisfaction with the current law and order situation in the country but asked if the situation will continue like this till the elections.

"I said the prime minister is committed to ensuring a peaceful atmosphere leading up to the election. A lot of demonstrations, meetings are taking place and we have no objections to those," said the home minister.

On the Rohingya crisis, Asaduzzaman Kamal said, "We think that cooperation in this matter will strengthen their voice in solving this problem. They have assured us that the current state of cooperation will continue."

