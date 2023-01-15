Rohingya camp-based crimes must be stopped: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 02:41 pm

Related News

Rohingya camp-based crimes must be stopped: Home minister

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 02:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has warned of stern action against those who are involved in criminal activities – like theft, robbery, murder, forced disappearance, kidnapping for ransom etc – in Rohingya camps.

"All kinds of crimes rooted in Rohingya refugee camps will be controlled strictly," he said on Sunday during the 26th meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs' Standing Committee in Cox's Bazar.

Responding to a question during the meeting, the minister said, "The list of drugs or information in this regard has been made available in the ministry in various ways. Therefore, these data are being verified as just being on the list does not prove anyone to be a criminal." 

"The committee is concerned about the overall Rohingya crisis. Around 12 lakh Rohingyas are already living in Bangladesh and their rising population is adding to our worry. However, diplomatic and international efforts are underway to expedite the process of Rohingya repatriation," Benazir Ahmed, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Home Affairs Ministry, told media after the meeting.

He said, "The meeting agenda included detailed discussion and decision-making on how to prevent drug smuggling through border areas and the activities of BGB and Coast Guard in the border of the region including St Martin's Island. As part of the meeting, the committee members have been visiting Cox's Bazar for the last four days. They took part in the on-site inspection of border areas and held discussions with various forces."

When asked about multiple groups or forces fighting inside Myanmar, Benazir Ahmed said such incidents have some effects on our country due to the shared border area. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"In this regard, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Border Guard Police (BGP), Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard have been put on alert," he said asserting that there will be no compromise when it comes to border security.

The standing committee meeting started at 10am in Shaheed ATM Zafar Alam auditorium at Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner's office.

Other standing committee members Md Afsarul Amin, MP, Md Habibur Rahman, MP, Samshul Alam Dudu, MP, Kujendra Lal Tripura, MP, Pir Fazlur Rahman, MP, Noor Mohammad, MP, Sultan Mohammad Mansoor Ahmad, MP, Begum Rumana Ali, MP were present in the meeting alongside senior law enforcement officers.

Top News

Home Ministry / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan / Benazir Ahmed / Border Security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC