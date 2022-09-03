UN police chief hails Bangladesh Police for role in global peacekeeping

United Nations Police Adviser Luís Carrilho, during the talks with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed in the United Nations Headquarters, praised the professionalism and efficiency of the Bangladesh Police.

Mentioning Bangladesh as one of the major contributors of police officials at UN peacekeeping operations, Luís Carrilho recalled the high level of professionalism and sense of responsibility he had seen among the members of Bangladesh Police during his tenure as police commissioner in East Timor and Haiti.

He also appreciated the professionalism of Bangladesh Police officials currently engaged in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali and DR Congo, said a Police Headquarters press release here today.

"Bangladesh has been deploying female police officers in peacekeeping operations, which is an important step towards women's empowerment and establishing gender equality," he noted.

IGP Benazir Ahmed, at the time, conveyed Bangladesh's readiness to respond to any need for UN peacekeeping missions.

He requested the deployment of skilled and specialized units of the Bangladesh Police, especially in the management of dangerous peacekeeping operations in Africa.

In this regard, he highlighted the capabilities of specialised units including SWAT, canine, riverine and guard police as well as forensic units and their skills in organising various programs and training for the UN police.

He also requested the appointment of Bangladesh Police officers in higher positions at the UN headquarters and at the field level of peacekeeping operations.

Photo: Courtesy

The UN Police Chief hoped that Bangladesh Police will continue to provide maximum cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations in the coming days.

Referring to the special importance given to UN peacekeeping and global cooperation by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Benazir Ahmed reiterated the commitment of the Bangladesh Police to continue its cooperation in UN peacekeeping.

Military Adviser of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations Brigadier General Md Sadekuzzaman, and Additional DIG of Overseas and UN Operations Wing of Police Headquarters Nasian Wazed were present in the meeting.