Largest ship in the country's history to arrive at Payra port in April

Bangladesh

UNB
22 March, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 07:24 pm

Related News

Largest ship in the country's history to arrive at Payra port in April

UNB
22 March, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 07:24 pm
Largest ship in the country&#039;s history to arrive at Payra port in April

Payra sea port will welcome the largest ship in the country's history next month.

This information was disclosed at a review meeting on the implementation progress of some development projects at the Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday.

The 10.5-meter draught and 215-meter-long ship will anchor at Payra seaport in the first week of April.

Meanwhile, the first terminal of Payra port will be inaugurated in the first week of May.

Before the inauguration, the capital dredging work of Payra port will be completed on 26 March, according to the ministry.

The dredging will make the port more viable and allow bigger ships to berth in the port.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury presided over the meeting. Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal, Chairman of Payra Port Rear Admiral M Sohel, and others concerned were present at the meeting.

In the meeting, emphasis was laid on completing the work of development projects within the deadline.

Top News

Payra Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collective efforts imperative to water security

Collective efforts imperative to water security

5h | Wellbeing
Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

9h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

9h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

1h | TBS Stories
‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

4h | TBS Round Table
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

2h | TBS World
Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar