Largest ship in the country's history to arrive at Payra port in April

Payra sea port will welcome the largest ship in the country's history next month.

This information was disclosed at a review meeting on the implementation progress of some development projects at the Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday.

The 10.5-meter draught and 215-meter-long ship will anchor at Payra seaport in the first week of April.

Meanwhile, the first terminal of Payra port will be inaugurated in the first week of May.

Before the inauguration, the capital dredging work of Payra port will be completed on 26 March, according to the ministry.

The dredging will make the port more viable and allow bigger ships to berth in the port.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury presided over the meeting. Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal, Chairman of Payra Port Rear Admiral M Sohel, and others concerned were present at the meeting.

In the meeting, emphasis was laid on completing the work of development projects within the deadline.