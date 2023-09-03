Khulna fuel traders go on indefinite strike

Fuel oil traders in Khulna have initiated an indefinite strike, halting oil extraction and transportation from the region's fuel depot.

The strike, which commenced on Sunday (3 September) morning, was called to press home a three-point demand of the fuel oil traders' union.

The primary demands set forth by the Khulna Divisional Committee of the Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association are as follows: First, they insist on extending the economic lifespan of tank lorries responsible for fuel oil transportation to a minimum of 50 years. Second, they seek an adjustment in the conventional commission rate for the sale of fuel oil, with a target of at least 7.5%. Lastly, they are requesting the publication of a transparent gazette, as pledged to the fuel oil traders.

Sheikh Murad Hossain, general secretary of the Khulna Divisional Committee, expressed their frustration, stating, "We have been advocating for these three demands for an extended period. Despite repeated government assurances, there has been no concrete action taken to implement them.

"This time, we are resolved not to end the strike solely on the basis of assurances."

Earlier, fuel traders had issued a deadline of August 31 during a preparatory meeting held on 23 August, urging the government to meet their three demands, including an adjustment to the commission rate on fuel oil sales.

With the government's failure to meet these demands by the specified date, an indefinite strike was declared, effective from 3 September.

Khulna is home to depots operated by three state-owned oil companies: Padma, Meghna, and Yamuna. These depots supply oil to ten districts within the division and four districts in the Greater Faridpur region through a network of tankers. However, due to the ongoing strike, oil supply to pumps in these 14 districts has been severely disrupted.