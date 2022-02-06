Khulna fuel traders call indefinite strike from Feb 17

Bangladesh

UNB
06 February, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 12:34 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Fuel oil traders will go for an indefinite strike from 17 February in 15 districts of Khulna division to press home their six-point demand including 7% hike in commission on fuel sale.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Tank-Lorry Owners Association Sheikh Farhad Hossain announced the decision on Saturday night.

Fuel oil traders threaten strike for 7.5% commission on sales

During the strike, fuel lifting from Padma, Jamuna, and Meghna depots will remain suspended, he said.

Publishing the commission for agents in gazette form, Tk5 lakh insurance for tank-lorry workers for any accident, and establishment of rest houses for tank-lorry workers in different areas are also among their demands.

