Jhenaidah-4 MP Azim's murder planned twice before: DB chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 06:37 pm

I will go to Kolkata soon for the investigation of the murder case filed there, he said

Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid speaks at a press conference held at the DB conference room in the capital on Saturday. Photo: TBS
Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid speaks at a press conference held at the DB conference room in the capital on Saturday. Photo: TBS

The murder of Anwarul Azim Anar, the Jhenaidah-4 MP, was planned twice before, Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid said today (25 May).

"Three attempts were made to kill Azim. The initial two attempts failed, but the third one succeeded," he told journalists during a press conference held at the DB conference room in the capital this afternoon.

"An attempt was planned before the 7 January election. Another attempt was made between 17-18 January while Azim was in Kolkata. However, this attempt failed as he was staying in a hotel.

Murder of MP Azim: A trip, mystery messages and questionable links

The DB chief further said, "Their initial intention was to make Azim unconscious and capture compromising images to extort a significant amount of money through blackmail.

"However, when he did not regain consciousness, they aborted the blackmail plan and proceeded to dispose of the body."

In response to the question of why the murder took place, the DB chief said, "There may be several reasons behind the murder. Everyone involved in this murder is a member of the outlawed ultra-left organisation Purba Banglar Communist Party. The reason for the murder is not certain yet. It will be concluded after further investigation."

When asked about the basis of the murder, he said, "We have obtained a lot of evidence. However, we are not revealing the findings for the sake of the investigation.

Gold smuggling dispute behind MP Azim murder?

"A murder case has been registered in Kolkata. In our country, there is a case of kidnapping. The CID is investigating the case in Kolkata. They have definitely found clues. I will go shortly to Kolkata for the investigation of the murder case filed there," he added.

MP Azim, who went missing from Kolkata on 14 May, was found dead in Kolkata on 22 May.

He went there on 11 May for medical treatment.

