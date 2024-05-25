Metro rail service halted suddenly

Metro rail services in the capital were halted suddenly around 7pm today (25 May).

Thousands of passengers were seen waiting at various stations when the service stopped, reports Prothom Alo.

Around 7:30m, announcements were made at various stations requesting passengers to take alternative routes if they are in a hurry.

It was also announced that the ticket fare will be refunded to the passengers.

Photo: Screenshot

Some passengers took to social media and the Traffic Alert group on Facebook to express their frustration over the halt without any prior notice.

Meanwhile, Somoy TV reported that the authorities halted service due a technical glitch.