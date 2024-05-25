Metro rail service halted suddenly

Transport

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 08:17 pm

Related News

Metro rail service halted suddenly

Thousands of passengers were seen waiting at various stations when the service stopped

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 08:17 pm
Dhaka Metro Rail. File Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dhaka Metro Rail. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Metro rail services in the capital were halted suddenly around 7pm today (25 May).

Thousands of passengers were seen waiting at various stations when the service stopped, reports Prothom Alo.

Around 7:30m, announcements were made at various stations requesting passengers to take alternative routes if they are in a hurry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was also announced that the ticket fare will be refunded to the passengers.

Photo: Screenshot
Photo: Screenshot

Some passengers took to social media and the Traffic Alert group on Facebook to express their frustration over the halt without any prior notice.

Meanwhile, Somoy TV reported that the authorities halted service due a technical glitch.

Bangladesh / Top News

Metrorail / Dhaka metro rail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

9h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

33m | Videos
What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

1h | Videos
“Regulators surrendered”- Sajjad Zohir

“Regulators surrendered”- Sajjad Zohir

1h | Videos
Real Madrid top Forbes list of most valuable football clubs

Real Madrid top Forbes list of most valuable football clubs

3h | Videos