Want to leave a clean electoral environment for future: EC Rashida

UNB
25 May, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 07:54 pm

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana speaks at a meeting held in the auditorium of Dinajpur District School on Saturday. Photo: UNB
Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana speaks at a meeting held in the auditorium of Dinajpur District School on Saturday. Photo: UNB

We want to leave a clean electoral environment for the future based on the experience gained during the election, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said today (25 May).

The election commissioner addressed the meeting with the presiding officers of 3 upazilas of Dinajpur (Sadar, Chirirbandar and Khansama) held in the auditorium of Dinajpur District School this afternoon.

"Strict actions will be taken if any presiding officer is involved in irregularities during voting," she warned.

She also urged them to perform the duty in a neutral and correct manner.

Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed, Superintendent of Police Shah Iftar Ahmed, and District Election Officer Kamrul Islam were also present.

EC Rashida Sultana / electoral / Bangladesh / Election Commissioner (EC)

