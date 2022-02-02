Pump owners threaten strike demanding commission hike

Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association has threatened to go on strike from 17 February if the commission on fuel oil sales is not increased to 7.5% from the existing 2.92% by 16 February.

The organisation made the announcement during a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Wednesday (2 February).

Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) recently increased the fuel sales commission for pump owners by Tk0.2/litre, against the demanded amount of Tk1.60/litre.

Fuel traders have to be considered commission agents and a gazette has to be issued in this regard, the association demanded in a press release.

They urged the authorities concerned to ensure insurance for lorry drivers, along with an adequate number of restrooms and toilets for workers across the country.

Earlier in 2019, Petrol Pump and Tank Lorry Owners-Workers Unity Council went on an indefinite strike in three divisions Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur to press home their 15-point demand including an increase of commission on oil sale.

The strike was called off later following assurance from the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu.

However, according to Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association, their demands are yet to be realised and threatened tougher movement this time if the authorities concerned fail to comply.