Gas supply to remain off for 10 hours Sunday in parts of Gazipur

UNB
25 May, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 05:32 pm

Gas supply to the areas from Elega to Kaliakoir in Subhaddya of Gazipur will remain off for all kinds of consumers during the period for repair and relocation of the gas pipeline

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended for 10 hours from 10 am to 8 pm on Sunday at Subhaddya in Gazipur on Sunday (26 May).

According to Titas Gas Transmission Company, gas supply to the areas from Elega to Kaliakoir in Subhaddya of Gazipur will remain off for all kinds of consumers during the period for repair and relocation of the gas pipeline.

Regretting the inconvenience of its customers for the works, Titas Gas said the adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply during the period.

