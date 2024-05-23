Dhaka court orders confiscating ex-IGP Benazir's properties, freezing bank accounts

A Dhaka court today (23 May) ordered the confiscation of all properties mentioned in 83 documents belonging to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, in connection with the allegations of corruption brought against him.

Additionally, the court also ordered freezing 33 financial accounts including 27 bank accounts.

In response to the Anti-Corruption Commission's application, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain issued the order.

Tapas Kumar Pal, additional public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter to the media.

He said as part of the investigation, the ACC applied today for an order to confiscate the movable and immovable assets belonging to Benazir Ahmed and his family members. The court approved the ACC's application.

Sources indicated that the ACC's application sought an order to confiscate Benazir Ahmed's land in Gopalganj and bank accounts held in the names of Benazir Ahmed and his wife.

On 23 April, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin said in a press conference that a national daily newspaper had published a report on 31 March alleging that former IGP Benazir Ahmed had acquired illegal wealth.

Subsequently, other media outlets published similar allegations. The ACC has initiated legal action in response to the allegations raised in those reports, she said.