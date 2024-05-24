Too hot in Dhaka? Here's where to stay in ever-wintry Tetulia

The photos were taken from different areas of Panchagarh, including Tetulia in 2021 by Md Nowshad Alam

If you're melting away in Dhaka as the capital witnesses the hottest temperatures in history, you can plan a getaway to the small town of Tetulia in Panchagarh which remains ever chilly.

In the last 24-hours, Tetulia's lowest temperature was recorded at 25.6°C, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). Even a couple of weeks ago, the temperatures had fallen to 10°C.

When Tetulia actually meets winter, it shivers with a temperature as cold as 5°C, such as in January this year when it recorded the season's lowest for three consecutive days.

Remember on 8 January of 2018 when Tetulia experienced the country's all-time lowest temperature at 2.6°C?

File photo

Meanwhile here in Dhaka, currently a mild to moderate heatwave has been sweeping across. The forecast indicates predominantly dry weather conditions with temporary periods of partly cloudy skies across the country. We're always praying for rain and now wondering if Cyclone Remal brewing in the bay would bring some respite.

While the city day and night temperatures rise, causing more and more discomfort, Tetulia is known to have a temperature drop during the night. Locals describe it often as almost a biting cold.

I'd say, the best place to travel right now is this northernmost town of Bangladesh where you'd barely feel the sun or even have a clear view of the Kangchenjunga mountain ahead of you due to the wintry fog. But you will, definitely, feel like you've got your own personal AC following you around.

So, let's plan a trip, shall we?

The fun part is, you can take a bus route directly from Dhaka to Panchagarh without any hassle.

Photo: Md Nowshad Alam

Don't worry about where to stay, though. There are a number of popular bungalows along the Mahananda river with the best view of the tea garden in your horizon.

Wondering if this trip would cut a hole in your pockets?

How about a simple budget of only Tk6,000-8,000 for a weekend away from the melting city to a town that offers it all – travel, accommodation and food?

If this is your first time there, don't you worry. Allow me to show you around.

If you had to rent a room, you have a number of affordable options.

Tetulia's Zilla Parishad Dak Bungalow, DC Bungalow and Berang Upazila Parishad Dak Bungalow have received much praise from people who have visited there.

If you pick any of these bungalows, all you have to do is call the executive officer of Tetulia upazila and take permission for accommodation in advance.

The rent is pretty affordable too. For example, for the Dak Bungalow, the rent is around Tk400 per room.

One of the most famous spots for accommodation is along the "Esdo Tea House", located inside Tetulia's tea estate, where you would need to seek permission for your stay from state authorities.

There are hotels that usually have non-AC rooms for Tk600-800, and the ones that have AC rooms with a double-bed are slightly higher in rent, around Tk1,000-1,500.

Hotel Kanchenjunga Residential and Hotel Shimanter Par are located just half a kilometre from the centre-point which is the Tetulia bazar area.

You have more options, such as the Anandhara resort, DTC Hotel, Wooden guest house, Eco Mahananda Cottage, and the Habib Rest House, to name a few.

Since you're on a trip, you can sit back and enjoy home food items in the number of restaurant-style hotels in Tetulia, such as the very popular Bangla Hotel.

When your bus stops at the Panchagarh Sadar, feel free to try any food item in hotels there as almost all of them have great food.

If you're looking for something to take back home or have a sugar craving, I'd recommend the sweets, especially their popular sandesh and roshogolla.

So, here's how you can commute around the Tetulia bazar area. Take a local bus, van or an easy bike. It's fun especially because you'll barely find any traffic there.

Heaven for the nature lovers

You know that feeling you get when you take a sip of an iced, sticky, sweet lemonade on a hot summer afternoon? Imagine that satisfying chill in your chest lasting you throughout this scorching period of sporadic heat waves.

If your summer afternoon has you suffocated by the humidity, feeling like it's absolutely unbearable and leaving you wishing you had an AC everywhere you go, there is one place in the country that's ever inviting.

Photo: Md Nowshad Alam

Tetulia's scenic beauty is more so complimented by the view of the Mahananda river stretching from the Tetulia bazar area.

From there, you would spot a large bridge in the distance. Locals call it the Jalpaiguri bridge.

On the banks of the river, you can also spot the Indian Border Security Force check posts.

You must visit the Banglabandha Zero Point and Banglabandha land port, located at the northernmost point of the country, which are a must-see destination for all travellers. You can head out on easy bikes from the Tetulia bazar and cover a distance of about 27 kilometres to get there.

For history enthusiasts, you can visit the archeological site Bhitargarh.

Photo: Md Nowshad Alam

Take a local bus from Tetulia bazar to Panchagarh for a fare of Tk30-35 per person and stop in front of the Bidyut Unnayan Board office. Take an easy bike from the bike stand for another Tk30 per person to reach Bhitargarh area within half an hour.

The Raja Dighi is right next to it. Both sides of the Dighi bear traces of olden day brickwork, which is quite a sight for the sore eyes of city dwellers now solely exposed to modern-day architecture.

Did you know, bird watchers visit Tetulia every year to see this rare endangered bird which lives in tea gardens, corn fields, and bushes of Kazipara called the Black Francolin?

Locals call it "Sheikh Farid" or "Pan-Bidi-Cigarette".

For any nature lover, spotting this bird can be a worthwhile motive for a trip to Tetulia.

Photo: Md Nowshad Alam

So, take a dive away from the soaring temperatures in the boiling heat of the city and get on a bus. This time of year, Tetulia just might be your soul's saving grace.